TV stars Aamir Ali, Hiba Nawab in music video of Yasser Desai's new track

Mumbai, Jan 21 (IANS) Telly stars Aamir Ali and Hiba Nawab star in the music video of Yasser Desai's new song, Tanha hoon. The song released on Thursday.

Yasser, who has sung Bollywood songs like "Makhna" and "Jogi", feels that "Tanha hoon" is one of his best songs.

"This track is really close to my heart and it's special in many ways. The soul of the track is really beautiful and both Aamir and Hiba have done complete justice to the video which has only elevated the song further," he said.