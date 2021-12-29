TVK moves court against New Year revelry in Puducherry amid Omicron threat

Puducherry, Dec 29 (IANS) The Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi (TVK) moved a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Madras High Court on Wednesday against the decision of the Puducherry administration to go ahead with New Year celebrations inspite of the Omicron threat looming large over the territory.

An octogenarian and a 21-year-old woman were diagnosed with the Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus in Puducherry on Tuesday.

TVK Puducherry state organising secretary, R. Sridhar moved the PIL in the Madras High Court for directing the Puducherry government to ban the New Year celebrations.

The litigant said that states like neighbouring Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala have put restrictions on the New Year celebrations in the wake of the Omicron threat and that Puducherry moving ahead with the celebrations would lead to a spike in cases.

The TVK leader in his petition pointed out that even after the possibility of Omicron cases rising, the Union Territory has allowed New Year celebrations to take place at 45 places in the territory.

He said that people from several parts of the country are arriving in the Union Territory for the New Year celebrations and mentioned in the petition that this would lead to the spread of Omicron.

--IANS

