Twelve songs in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan?

The latest hot buzz in Kollywood is that Academy Award-winning music composer AR Rahman has composed around twelve songs for Mani Ratnam's upcoming magnum opus period action drama Ponniyin Selvan.

Produced by Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies, we are not sure whether all the twelve songs will be featured in the first part. For those who don't know, Ratnam is planning to release the film in two parts.