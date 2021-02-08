Twelve songs in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan?

The latest hot buzz in Kollywood is that Academy Award-winning music composer AR Rahman has composed around twelve songs for Mani Ratnam's upcoming magnum opus period action drama Ponniyin Selvan.
Produced by Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies, we are not sure whether all the twelve songs will be featured in the first part. For those who don't know, Ratnam is planning to release the film in two parts.
The film boasts an ensemble of actors including Karthi, Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sarathkumar, Parthiepan, Nizhalgal Ravi, and Mohan Ram.
If all goes well, the first part of Ponniyin Selvan will hit the screens by the end of this year or early next year. Based on Kalki's novel, Karthi plays Vandhiyathevan, Ravi plays the titular role Ponniyin Selvan, Vikram essays the role of Karikala Cholan, Trisha plays Kundhavai, and Aishwarya Rai plays Nandhini in the film.
