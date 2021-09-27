Twin Peaks: Urvashi Rautela delighted to win two awards

Mumbai, Sep 27 (IANS) Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela was honoured with awards for Most Influential Bollywood Actress 2021 and Best Humanitarian Award presented by Amruta Fadnavis for her charity work.

Urvashi her happiness saying: "I am genuinely and deeply grateful for this honour and it is a privilege to receive these two awards for Most Influential Bollywood Actress 2021 and Best Humanitarian Award for Urvashi Rautela foundation for my charity work. I was presented the award by Amruta Fadnavis ma'am. I would even like to thank Mid-Day, for awarding me with such a rare title."