Twinjabi's 'Talk of the Town' video is about whirlwind romance

The trailer showcases the flamboyant charm of the twin singers. The audio was released earlier in February and since then 'Twinjabians' have been demanding a music video. The duo enjoys a loyal fan base all over the world.

"We are excited about and proud of the 'Talk of the town' video, it is a special song for us. It tells the story of a whirlwind romance between long-lost lovers, and you'll have to watch the video to see how it all unfolds! This release is a big moment for the Twinjabi Gang and all of India," the duo said.

The Indian-American duo recently performance for Vh1 and was widely appreciated. Kush and Neil Nijhawan have established a strong foothold in the pop industry with their viral hits such as "Bombay", "Rani recognize" and "Desi dons". The twins plan on visiting India as soon as the pandemic subsides and travelling restrictions are relaxed.

