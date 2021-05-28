Twinkle Khanna gets makeover from Nitara, says she has no future as make-up artist

Twinkle took to her Instagram handle and revealed that her little one has no future as a makeup artist by sharing a selfie of a hilarious makeover done by Nitara.In the caption, she wrote, "Another day and another makeover! I am clearly a glutton for punishment. And the little one has no future as a make-up artist! #FunnyMakeovers."In the picture, Twinkle's face could be seen smeared with lipstick, kohl and other makeup products as she flashed a wide smile for the camera.Twinkle and her husband Akshay Kumar had welcomed their daughter Nitara in 2012. The star couple got married in 2001 and also have a son named Aarav, who was born in 2002.On the work front, Twinkle has starred in movies like 'International Khiladi', 'Baadshah', 'Yeh Hai Mumbai Meri Jaan', among others. Currently, she is a producer, popular columnist, author, and interior designer. (ANI)