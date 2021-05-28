Twinkle Khanna gets 'punishment' makeover from daughter

Mumbai, May 28 (IANS) Twinkle Khanna on Friday posted a picture of a "makeover" she got from daughter Nitara, which she wittily described as "punishment".

In the Instagram image, Twinkle's face is smeared with lipstick and kohl, and she poses smiling at the camera.

"Another day and another makeover! I am clearly a glutton for punishment. And the little one has no future as a make-up artist! #FunnyMakeovers," Twinkle wrote as caption.