Twinkle Khanna gives glimpse of her 'upside down' world

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Thu, Jun 17th, 2021, 20:01:25hrs
Mumbai, June 17 (IANS) Actress-author Twinkle Khanna treated fans to a fun picture with a witty caption on Thursday.

The actress, who recently celebrated her mother Dimple Kapadia's birthday, posted a picture on her Instagram account where she is seen relaxing on the couch, but upside down.

Twinkle, known for her funny captions, wrote: "Sometimes you have to be upside down to see this right side up. #babatwinkledev".

Twinkle often gives fans a glimpse of her family time. From getting face painted by daughter Nitara, to pictures of holiday with husband, actor Akshay Kumar, the actress keeps fans regularly updated!

--IANS

ym/vnc

