Twinkle Khanna is 'tired of forgiving clothes', wants some 'unforgiving' crop tops, bodycon dresses

The 'Mrs Funnybones' author took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of herself along with a caption that seemed to have taken a U-turn from her "pyjamas are forgiving" stance, which was the title of her third book.In the caption, she wrote, "This is my hostage smile and hiding behind it is a desperate monologue. Why the hell did I write 'Pyjamas are Forgiving' and manifest a world for myself where I stay all day long in the damn things. I am tired of forgiving clothes."Adding a dose of her signature humour, Twinkle added, "Give me the body con dress and damn the stomach rolls. Give me crop tops and glitter eyeshadow. I promise to wear every unforgiving sartorial contraption while shouting 'Go Corona Go' as long as we can all get out!! #backtothefuture #donttakeitseriously #safetyfirstforall."On the personal front, Twinkle and her husband Akshay Kumar had welcomed their daughter Nitara in 2012. The star couple got married in 2001 and also have a son named Aarav, who was born in 2002.On the work front, Twinkle has starred in movies like 'International Khiladi', 'Baadshah', 'Yeh Hai Mumbai Meri Jaan', among others. Currently, she is a producer, popular columnist, author, and interior designer. (ANI)