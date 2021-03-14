Twinkle Khanna, sister Rinke holiday together

Twinkle and actor husband Akshay Kumar are enjoying family time at an undisclosed location but often give fans a glimpse of their vacation through social media posts.

Mumbai, March 14 (IANS) Actress and author Twinkle Khanna is enjoying her vacation with family and calls meeting sister Rinke Khanna after a long time the 'best part' about the holiday.

Twinkle took to Instagram on Sunday and shared a pictures of herself with sister Rinke, as she captioned it:"The best part of this holiday? Meeting my sister after a year and a half. The longest we have been apart in four decades. #khannasisters"

Earlier this month, Akshay had posted a picture from their holiday, expressing gratitude for being able to enjoy a vacation during the pandemic.

Putting up a picture of himself with Twinkle, he had written, "Happy place -- Happy face. We are grateful for this getaway in the middle of a pandemic! #GratitudeIsTheBestAttitude."#BeachTime"

--IANS

ym/sdr/