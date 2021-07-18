Twinkle remembers father Rajesh Khanna on his 9th death anniversary

Taking to Instagram, Twinkle posted BTS moments of Rajesh Khanna from the shoot of his hit song 'Suno kaho kaha suna'.Along with it, she wrote: "I have his eyes, my son has his smile and the world has pieces of him embedded in their hearts. He still lives on," Twinkle captioned the post.Rajesh Khanna, who died in 2012 aged 69 due to cancer, was often referred to as the first superstar of Indian cinema. 'Kati Patang', 'Anand', 'Haathi Mere Saathi' and 'Amar Prem' are some of his memorable films. He was even awarded India's third highest civilian honour Padma Bhushan in 2013 for his work in the entertainment industry.Fans have also paid tribute to late Rajesh khanna on Sunday."He's a legend. His movies bring a smile to my face. He's the real superstar of our country," a user wrote on Instagram."He ruled like a King of Hearts," another social media user posted. (ANI)