Twinkle shares Akshay Kumar's photo with daughter, says 'he is her wall'

Twinkle posted a beautiful black and white photograph on Instagram where Nitara is playing with father Akshay.

Mumbai, June 20 (IANS) Actress-author Twinkle Khanna took to social media on Sunday to share an adorable photograph of her husband, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar along with their daughter Nitara as a mark of celebration of Father's Day.

"He is her wall. She learns to stand holding onto him. Shielded, she removes bricks at eye-level and peeks at the world. He waits for the day when she will clamber over the top and becomes a wall for her own. #happyfathersday," Twinkle wrote alongside the photo.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar also took to Instagram to share photographs with his father, his son Aarav and daughter Nitara.

The actor wrote: "My father gave me an ocean of love and wisdom. If I've been able to pass on even a few drops to my kids, my work here is well done! Happy #FathersDay to all."

On the work front, Akshay Kumar reunites with his "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha" actress Bhumi Pednekar for his upcoming film "Raksha Bandhan".

