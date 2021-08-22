Twitterati divided as Mahika Sharma tweets she'd tie rakhis to the Taliban

Mumbai, Aug 22 (IANS) Actress Mahika Sharma, expressing her sadness over reports that the Taliban are torturing women in Afghanistan, tweeted on Sunday that she would tie rakhis to them so that they learnt to to respect women.

She says: "The Taliban never got love from their mothers or sisters, that is why they have become criminals. They cannot be changed by punishments or war. I will tie them a 'rakhi' and will become their sister. Thereafter, I will teach them how to respect women. I feel this way I can save the Afghan people from the Taliban."