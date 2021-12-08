Two Germans test Covid positive in B'luru, one goes missing

Bengaluru, Dec 8 (IANS) One of the German travellers who came to the KempeGowda International Airport (KIAL) in Bengaluru has been missing after testing positive in the RT-PCR test, sources in the Karnataka health department said on Wednesday.

Two passengers, aged 43 and 50 years from Germany, had tested positive for Covid-19. One of the two had been shifted to the designated hospital, but the other German went missing and his phone was also switched off.