Two Indian films in line for Debut competition at 52nd IFFI

Chennai, Nov. Nov 13 (IANS) Two Indian films -- director Sagar Puranik's Kannada film 'Dollu' and Vivek Rajendra Dubey's Marathi film 'Funeral' -- are among the nine films that have been shortlisted for the Debut competition at the 52nd International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

Announcing the line-up of films for the Debut competition on Saturday, the organisers of the film festival, in a statement said that the festival had been a launch pad to several filmmakers over the years and that this section was aimed at bringing out the best first-time filmmakers of the year.