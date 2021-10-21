Two Men starts rolling in Dubai

The shooting of Two Men, directed by Satheesh K, has started in Dubai.
Irshad and M A Nishad are playing the lead roles.
The story of two strangers who meet during a ride in the desert is being narrated in the movie. Irshad plays a businessman named Sanjeev Menon, while Nishad is a pickup van driver named Aboobacker.
The shooting is being planned in Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman and Ras al Khaimah.
Lena, Anumol, Renji Panicker and Sudheer Karamana also include the cast.
Sidharth Ramaswamy is the cinematographer. Anand Madhusoodanan is the music director. Manuel Cruz Darwin is the producer.
