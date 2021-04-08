Two new Malayalam releases today (Apr 8)

Kunchacko Boban, Joju George and Nimisha Sajayan are playing the lead. The trio are cops in the movie. Shahi Kabir of Joseph fame is the writer. Shyju Khalid is the cinematographer. Mahesh Narayan has edited the movie while Vishnu Vijay has composed the music.

Also at the cinemas is Chathur Mukham, directed by Ranjeet Kamala Sankar and Salil V.

Manju Warrier is the heroine. Chathur Mukham is a techno horror thriller. Sunny Wayne and Alancier include the main cast. Abhayakumar and K Anil Kurian are the writers.