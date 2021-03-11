Two-part Marathi biopic on Mahatma Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule

New Delhi, March 11 (IANS) Marathi filmmaker Sameer Vidwans, who has directed popular films in the language including Dhurala, Time Please, and Anandi Gopal, is making a two-part biopic on the lives of social reformers Mahatma Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule.

Jyotirao Phule triggered off a revolution by educating women, while his wife Savitribai Phule is considered a pioneer of women's education in India. The couple is known for working towards improving women's rights, too.