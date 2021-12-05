Two relatives of Gujarat's first Omicron case test Covid positive

Gandhinagar, Dec 5 (IANS) Two relatives of the Gujarat's first Omicron case, a Zimbabwe resident in Jamnagar, were diagnosed as Covid positive on Sunday, and have been isolated and their samples sent for genome sequencing.

Nodal officer for Covid at GG Hospital, Jamnagar, Dr. S Chatterjee told IANS that after the 72-year-old Zimbabwe resident's results turning out to be Omicron positive, we had taken fresh samples from his close contacts and sent them for Covid-19 test. Out of them, we have got two cases of Covid-19 positive, which earlier showed negative. One positive is his wife (47) and the other is his brother-in-law (35). We have admitted both of them and they are in isolation."