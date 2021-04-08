Two releases in two days for Kunchacko Boban

“Two movies. Two back-to-back releases. One a seasoned & successful director and another a debutant...Martin Prakkat & Appu Bhattathiri!!! A survival thriller & an investigative thriller!” writes the hero.

These are busy days for actor Kunchacko Boban. He has two releases in successive days, Nayattu on April 8 and Nizhal on April 9.

Kunchacko hopes that “With a team & banner that has only CINEMA in their soul, both the films are close to my heart and I do hope that they will keep you thrilled and entertained. It is not about competing with each other, but complement each other to have the audience experience and feel what they expected and maybe more!!”

Both the movies are releasing at the theatres.

Nayattu has Joju George and Nimisha Sajayan as Kunchacko’s co-stars. Nayanthara is playing the female lead in Nizhal.