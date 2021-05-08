Tyler Perry completes casting for Netflix film 'A Jazzman's Blues'

Washington [US], May 8 (ANI): American actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry is rounding out the cast of his new Netflix film A Jazzman's Blues.



According to The Hollywood Reporter, Amirah Vann, Austin Scott, Milauna Jackson, Brent Antonello, Brad Benedict, Kario Marcel, Lana Young and Ryan Eggold have boarded the movie. They join previously announced cast-members Joshua Boone and Solea Pfeiffer.

Written and directed by the 51-year-old star, 'A Jazzman's Blues' unravels forty years of secrets and lies in a tale of forbidden love and family drama sound-tracked by juke joint blues in the deep South. Perry penned the screenplay 26 years ago, and this is the first screenplay he had ever written.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, 'A Jazzman's Blues' began shooting this week in Savannah, Georgia, and at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, where the multi-hyphenate films most of his projects. Perry and his shingle's president of production and development Michelle Sneed will executive produce the movie. The project is currently set for a 2022 release on the streaming service.

"I have waited a quarter of a century to tell this story and now is a perfect time and Netflix is the perfect partner," says Perry. The film expands Netflix's relationship with Perry, whose 2020 film 'A Fall From Grace' was seen by 39 million households in its first month on Netflix.




