Tyler Perry sets up COVID-19 vaccination site for his studio's staff, crew

Washington [US], April 7 (ANI): Hollywood star Tyler Perry has set up a vaccination site at his studio in Atlanta, Georgia.



According to People Magazine, the 51-year-old mogul, who was vaccinated on TV in January, has mobilised COVID-19 vaccine efforts together with Grady Hospital.

The 'Acrimony' star calls the event "successful" in a video obtained by People magazine, adding, "I've seen a lot of vaccine hesitancy out there and I'm glad that at least 55 per cent of my crew agreed to get it".

As a cheer is heard in the background, he says, "You can hear some cheers, so people are excited to have it and get back to normal".

He says, "It's my hope that people will get out and get the vaccine and know that I have it, other members of my staff have it, we've had no issues, no problems. I've had it since January. That's my hope".

As per People magazine, Perry covered the logistical costs of setting up the site while Grady Hospital staff handled the vaccinations.

The vaccines, while not mandatory, were available to everyone at the studio who wanted one. The offer was also extended to the family and friends of those who work at Tyler Perry Studios.

More than 250 Pfizer vaccines were administered in one day.

The studio's bubble is set to end this Saturday now that more than half of the studio's staff and crew have been vaccinated. COVID-19 protocols will remain in place as productions continue.

Since the Pfizer vaccine requires two doses, hospital staff members will return to the studios to administer the second dose.

As reported by People magazine, in January, Perry appeared on the BET project 'COVID-19 Vaccine and the Black Community: A Tyler Perry Special' where he received the COVID vaccine on-camera and asked doctors questions in order to help de-stigmatise the vaccinations amid the pandemic. (ANI)

