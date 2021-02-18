U2 icon Bono didn't hire goodlooking band support due to daughter Eve Hewson

Los Angeles, Feb 18 (IANS) Irish actress Eve Hewson, daughter of popular musician Bono, says her father stopped hiring goodlooking boys for band support because she was a trouble-making teenager! Talking about her current love life, the actress jokes she might just end up with a robot boyfriend.

"There got to a point in my teens when my dad couldn't hire good-looking support bands any more. He was like, 'No more boys in their twenties, please God!'" Eve told Town and Country magazine.