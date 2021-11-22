Uddhav Thackeray undergoing physiotherapy sessions: CMO

"The CM has undergone a successful spine surgery and is undergoing physiotherapy at Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital. He is presently very stable and will be discharged in due course of time," said an official announcement from the CMO.

Mumbai, Nov 22 (IANS) Over a week after his surgery for solving problems in the cervical spine, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is recovering well and is currently undergoing a physiotherapy course, an official said here on Monday.

Thackeray, 61, who is also the Shiv Sena President, heads the Maha Vikas Aghadi government comprising Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and Congress. He was admitted to the HNRFH on November 10.

He underwent the successful procedure under a team of experts and has been recuperating in the hospital since.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who visited Mumbai for an Indian Navy function, is understood to have spoken to Thackeray's wife, Rashmi Thackeray, and inquired about his health.

The CM could not visit the memorial of the Sena founder and his father, the late Balasaheb Thackeray, to pay homage on his ninth death anniversary on November 17.

Fresh apprehensions are being raised in political quarters if the CM will be able to join the MVA's proposed second anniversary celebrations here on Sunday (November 28), or even attend the upcoming winter session of the Maharashtra Legislature.

--IANS

qn/arm