Udhayanidhi begins the shoot of the 'Article 15' remake by paying a tribute to Vivek!

Actor, producer, and politician Udhayanidhi Stalin has commenced the shoot of the Tamil remake of the critically acclaimed Hindi hit Article 15 in Pollachi on Monday. The entire crew paid a tribute to the late comedy actor Vivek on the sets. Even before Udhayanidhi's presence, the team had completed around ten days of shoot in Pollachi.

Vivek shared a close rapport with Udhayanidhi that he acted in the latter's debut production venture Kuruvi and also played an important role in his heroic film Manithan.

The Tamil remake of Article15 is yet to be titled. Directed by Arunraja Kamaraj of Kanaa fame, the film is being bankrolled by Raahul of Romeo Pictures while Boney Kapoor's Bayview Project LLP and Zee Studios will be presenting the film.

Boney Kapoor's Bayview Project LLP is also bankrolling Ajith's Valimai.