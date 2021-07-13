Udhayanidhi gets busy with films!

After the success of Thadam with Arun Vijay, director Magizh Thirumeni kick-started his next film last year with Udhayanidhi in Chennai with a formal pooja. But due to Udhay's busy political campaign, Magizh couldn't finish off the shoot. Now, as the actor has become an MLA, he is ready to get back to films.

The latest update is that Udhay has resumed the shoot of Magizh Thirumeni's film in Chennai.

Produced by Red Giant Films, Nidhhi Agerwal plays the female lead in the film, Madhan Karky is penning the lyrics and Arrol Correli is composing the music.

NB Srikanth, who used to work with Praveen KL in many films is taking care of the cuts. Udhay will also soon resume the shoot of the Article15 remake with Arun Raja Kamaraj.

Tanya Ravichandran, Shivani Rajasekhar, Sivangi, and many others are playing pivotal characters in the Article 15 remake. The film is being produced by Rahul's Romeo Pictures and it will be presented by Boney Kapoor's Bayview Projects LLP and Zee Studios.