Udhayanidhi Stalin begins dubbing for 'Nenjukku Needhi'

Chennai, Dec 19 (IANS) Actor-politician Udhayanidhi Stalin, who plays the lead in director Arunraja Kamaraj's upcoming film 'Nenjukku Needhi', has begun dubbing for his portions in the film.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that it is a remake of the hit Hindi film, 'Article 15'.

The film, which is being produced by Zee Studios and Boney Kapoor's Bayview Projects, is being presented by Romeo Pictures.