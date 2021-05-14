Udhayanidhi Stalin donates 25 lakhs to the TN CM Relief fund

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has invited the Tamils across the globe to generously donate to the state's battle against the COVID19 pandemic. Already, actor Suriya and his family have donated one crore rupees. Now, Stalin's son, Chepauk MLA, and actor, producer Udhayanidhi Stalin has donated 25 lakh rupees.

On his Twitter page, Udhayanidhi Stalin has posted a pic of him handing over his contribution to the Chief Minister Relief Fund and urged everyone to do their bit in the State's battle against the pandemic.

On the work front, Udhayanidhi has Article 15 remake, Kannai Nambathey with Mu. Maran and a film with Thadam director Magizh Thirumeni in the pipeline.

The actor has also been actively helping out the people in his constituency during the pandemic.