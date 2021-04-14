Udhayanidhi Stalin points out a factual error in 'Karnan'!

Film producer, actor, and politician Udhayanidhi Stalin has recently watched Dhanush's critically acclaimed super hit film Karnan . The film's director Mari Selvaraj has penned the film based on the Kodiyankulam riots that happened in 1995 (ADMK was ruling TN). But in the film, it was shown that the incident took place in 1997 during the DMK regime.

Though Udhayanidhi has lauded the film, he has pointed out the mistake in the film to director Mari Selvaraj, producer Thanu, and actor Dhanush.

Udhay said that the makers have promised him that the necessary changes will be made in a couple of days. He also lauded the makers for registering the pain of the oppressed without any exaggeration