Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies is back with Aranmanai 3!

Actor and producer turned politician Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies is back to the film business, they will be distributing Arya and Sundar C's horror-comedy film Aranmanai 3 in Tamil Nadu. The film will hit the screens on October 14.

Arya, Sundar C, Andrea, Raashi Khanna, late comedy actor Vivek, Kovai Sarala, Sampath, Nandhini, Manobala, Sakshi Aggarwal, and Yogi Babu are playing pivotal characters in the film.