Udhayanidhi to begin Mari Selvaraj's film from January!

Reports say that Udhayanidhi's Red Giant Movies will be bankrolling the film and veteran comedy actor Vadivelu is also likely to play an important role.

The Buzz in the industry is that actor turned politician Udhayanidhi, son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin is all set to begin shooting for Mari Selvaraj's film from January.

Reports also say that AR Rahman is in talks to compose the music for the film but an official announcement is awaited.

Udhayanidhi Stalin also has a series of films including Nenjukku Needhi (Article 15 remake) with Arunraja Kamaraj, Kannai Nambathey with Mu. Maran and a film with Thadam director Magizh Thirumeni are in the pipeline.

Sources say that Mari Selvaraj's film is likely to be the last film of Udhayanidhi Stalin.