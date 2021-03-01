Udhayanidhi to lock horns with Aarav!

In his upcoming film with Magizh Thirumeni of Thadam fame, actor and politician Udhayanidhi Stalin will lock horns with Bigg Boss fame Aarav. Produced by Udhayanidhi's Red Giant Movies, the actor is shooting for fifteen days a month for the film and in the remaining fifteen days, he is actively campaigning for his party DMK.

As of now, Magizh Thirumeni has completed around 45% shoot of the film and the remaining scenes will be shot only after the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections. Sources say that Udhayanidhi will be competing in one of the constituencies and hence, he will be taking a break from the shoot till April 6.

Kalaiyarasan and Nidhhi Agerwal are also playing pivotal characters in the film.



