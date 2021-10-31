Uganda urges public not to mix Covid-19 vaccines

Kampala, Oct 31 (IANS) Ugandan Minister of Health, Ruth Aceng has urged the public not to mix Covid-19 vaccines.

"Do not mix Covid-19 vaccines. When you get vaccinated with one type of vaccine, ensure you complete your dose with the same type of vaccine," Aceng said in a tweet on Saturday.

Uganda is scaling up vaccination of the priority population totaling about 5.5 million before fully opening up the economy in January 2022. The priority population includes teachers, security personnel, the elderly, persons with comorbidity, health workers and bar workers.