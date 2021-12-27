UK coronavirus cases top 12mn

London, Dec 28 (IANS) Britain has reported another 98,515 coronavirus cases in the latest 24-hour period, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 12,209,991, according to official figures released.

According to the figures released on Monday, England had its highest ever daily number on Christmas day. A total of 113,628 cases were recorded on December 25, two days after hitting the previous record of 107,055 cases.

Figures are not available from Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland due to the holiday period. As experts have noted, data around Christmas may not give a true picture of the situation, not least as people may be less likely to have a Covid-19 test, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, Health Secretary Sajid Javid has confirmed that the government will not be imposing any new coronavirus restrictions by the end of 2021.

Speaking to media, Javid said ministers look at the data "on a daily basis" but this has not changed over the Christmas period. He urged people to "remain cautious" ahead of the New year's celebrations.

More than 89 per cent of people aged 12 years and above in Britain have had their first vaccine dose, and around 82 per cent have received both, according to the latest figures. More than 56 per cent have received a booster jab or the third dose.

--IANS

int/khz/