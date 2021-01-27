UK records another 25,308 coronavirus cases, 1,725 deaths

The country also reported another 1,725 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus deaths in Britain now stands at 101,887, the data showed.

London, Jan 28 (IANS) Another 25,308 people in Britain have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 37,15,054, according to official figures released on Wednesday.

The latest data were revealed one day after Britain passed the grim landmark of 1,00,000 coronavirus deaths. These figures only include the number of deaths of people who had had a positive test result for Covid-19 and died within 28 days of the first positive test, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier on Wednesday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he and the government take "full responsibility" for the tragic numbers.

Johnson told lawmakers in the British Parliament that the government will reflect on the decisions taken, but he did not think it is the right time now as Britain remains in the middle of the pandemic.

The government needs to focus on keeping the virus under control and continuing the fastest vaccine rollout in Europe, he said.

More than 7.1 million people in Britain have received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, according to latest official figures.

England is currently under the third national lockdown since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country. Similar restriction measures are also in place in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Germany, Russia and the United States have been racing against time to roll out coronavirus vaccines.

