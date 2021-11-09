UK records another 32,322 new coronavirus cases

London, Nov 9 (IANS) The UK registered 32,322 new Covid-19 infections and 57 coronavirus related deaths on Monday, bringing the total loss of lives to 141,862, the UK Health Security Agency has said.

The death toll only includes people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

While the infections have fallen by 16.6 per cent in the past week, the number of deaths have increased by 8.2 per cent, Xinhua reported citing officials.