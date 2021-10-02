UK records another 35,577 coronavirus cases

The country also recorded another 127 coronavirus-related deaths, as per the figures released on Friday.

London, Oct 2 (IANS) Another 35,577 people in Britain have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 7,841,625, according to official figures.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 136,789. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test, Xinhua news agency reported.

There are currently 6,733 patients in hospital with Covid-19.

The data came as the latest government figures revealed England's R number has risen slightly to between 0.8 and 1.1.

The R number indicates the average number of people each Covid-positive person goes on to infect.

An R value between 0.8 and one means that, on average, every 10 people infected will infect between eight and 10 other people.

The R number has grown in every region of England since last week's figures, apart from London which has remained the same.

Nearly 90 per cent of people aged 16 and over in Britain have had their first dose of vaccine and more than 82 per cent have received both doses, the latest figures showed.

