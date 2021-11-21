UK records another 40,004 Covid-19 cases

The country also reported 61 more coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 143,927, with 8,079 Covid-19 patients still hospitalized.

London, Nov 22 (IANS) Britain registered 40,004 new Covid-19 infections, bringing the national tally to 9,845,492, according to official figures released.

The latest data came as Health Secretary Sajid Javid said England is not close to moving to the government's Plan B of restrictions, while countries in Europe face tightened measures involving lockdowns and vaccine mandates due to a spike in cases.

Plan B involves advice to work at home and mask use requirements in certain scenarios, Xinhua news agency reported.

However, Chris Hopson, Chief Executive of National Health Service (NHS) Providers, has said the service is under an "unprecedented degree of pressure" for this time of year.

Hopson told Sky News that the health service is experiencing "very, very high levels of people coming into accident and emergency departments" with "the ambulance services under real pressure."

More than 88 per cent of people aged 12 years and above in Britain have had their first vaccine dose and more than 80 per cent have received both, according to the latest figures. Meanwhile, some 26 per cent have received a booster jab, or the third vaccine dose.

