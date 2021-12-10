  1. Sify.com
Ukraine's Covid-19 death toll tops 90,000

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Sat, Dec 11th, 2021, 03:41:20hrs
Kiev, Dec 11 (IANS) A total of 442 more people have died from Covid-19 in Ukraine, bringing the country's death toll to 90,343, the Health Ministry has said on Friday.

Meanwhile the country has registered 11,327 new Covid-19 cases, Xinhua news agency quoted the ministry as saying.

So far, some 45.2 per cent of Ukrainian adults have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccines, while 39.4 per cent have been fully vaccinated, it said.

Ukraine, which has a population of some 42 million people, has recorded more than 3.5 million Covid-19 cases during the pandemic.

--IANS

int/shs

