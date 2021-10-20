Uma Thurman to play Arianna Huffington in series 'Super Pumped'

She is set to appear opposite Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Kyle Chandler in the first installment of an anthology series from Billions co-creators Brian Koppelman and David Levien, reports deadline.com.

Los Angeles, Oct 20 (IANS) Oscar and Emmy-nominated actress Uma Thurman has been cast as Arianna Huffington in the Showtime series 'Super Pumped'.

Based on Mike Isaac's bestselling book 'Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber', Showtime's 'Super Pumped' tells the story of the ride-sharing company that stands out as both a marvel and a cautionary tale, featuring internal and external battles that ripple with unpredictable consequences.

Pivoting on Travis Kalanick (Gordon-Levitt), Uber's hard-charging CEO who ultimately was ousted in a boardroom coup, the series will depict the roller-coaster ride of the upstart transportation company, embodying the highs and lows of Silicon Valley.

Thurman will take on as The Huffington Post co-founder and Uber board member Arianna Huffington. She will also join additional cast members Elisabeth Shue, Kerry Bishe, Jon Bass, Bridget Gao Hollitt, and Babak Tafti.

Each season of the 'Super Pumped' anthology series will explore a story that rocked the business world to its core and changed culture.

Thurman is best known for her roles in a number of Quentin Tarantino projects including the 'Kill Bill' saga and 'Pulp Fiction'.

