Sundar C's horror-comedy 'Aranmanai 3' to release in May!

If sources in the industry are to be believed, Sundar C's horror-comedy thriller Aranmanai 3, the third installment of the franchise is likely to hit the screens in May for the Summer holidays.

Arya, Sundar C, Andrea, Raashi Khanna, Vivek, Kovai Sarala, Sampath, Nandhini, Manobala, Sakshi Aggarwal, and Yogi Babu are playing pivotal characters in Aranmanai 3. While in the first two parts, the heroines(Hansika and Trisha) were seen as the ghost, sources say that Arya plays the ghost in the third part.