Unfortunate my name is dragged: Arjun Rampal on girlfriend Grabriella Demetriades' brother arrest

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 25 (ANI): Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal has issued a statement after his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades' brother Agisilaos Demetriades was arrested in an alleged drugs case on Saturday.



The Narcotics Control Bureau reportedly said in a statement that Agisilaos was arrested on Friday for illicit possession of the recovered drug. He has been sent to judicial custody. He has been arrested earlier by the anti-drugs agency in connection with two cases.

Reacting to the news, Arjun, who is currently filming in London for his next project, issued an official statement for the same. "Dear Friends, Followers and Public, I'm as shocked and taken aback as you are with this latest development today. It's unfortunate that my name is being unnecessarily dragged in every publication though I have no association whatsoever".

He further added, "As far as my family and I are concerned, my direct family and I are law-abiding citizens. And while the incident involves a person who is a relative of my partner, I have no other connection or relationship other than that with this person."

Urging the media to not drag his name into the matter, Arjun said, "I request the media to not make headlines using my name as we are NOT related and this is causing hurt and confusion for my own family and the people I have a professional relationship with."

"I have faith in our legal system and whoever is on the wrong side of the law, should be treated as the judiciary deems fit. My trust is in the system in these matters," continued the 'Rock On' actor.

On a concluding note, he said that even Gabriella's name shouldn't be attached to the case, "Let the law take its course and kindly refrain from attaching my partner's and my name to something we have nothing to do with. I appreciate all your support and humbly request you to be honest and sensitive in this regard."

Last year, in the alleged Bollywood drugs nexus case, in which Agisilaos Demetriades was arrested, the central agency had also questioned Arjun and his partner Gabriella.

On the work front, the actor will be next seen in 'Dhaakad', co-starring Kangana Ranaut and Divya Dutta. The film is slated to release on October 1, 2021. (ANI)

