Union Minister Anurag Thakur, CBFC chairperson Prasoon Joshi share thoughts as 52nd edition of IFFI concludes

IFFI commenced on November 20 in Goa and conclude today at November 28. Following the COVID-19 protocols, the film festival was held in a hybrid format.Speaking to media as the festival concluded, Anurag said, "I would say that we are taking along memories with us from here, next year come back from November 20 to November 28 cause just like IFFI got better this year with your feedback and suggestion, hence we will try to make it even better. In many of the firsts this year, we added OTT platforms, provided this platform to 75 young creative minds and also conferred Satyajit lifetime achievement awards."He further elaborated about IFFI's initiative '75 Young Creative Minds of India' under which 75 young film enthusiasts were handpicked from across the country to attend IFFI as special guests to connect with celebrated filmmakers and industry experts and attend Masterclasses at the Festival.He said, "When I had thought of celebrating India's 75 years of freedom by giving an opportunity to the youth, I had not thought that there will be so many applicants. Now these 75 youngsters have a responsibility to do good and I would want that they create a name for themselves in the world of cinema and if in future they come back to IFFI, then they do so as film icons." The minister concluded by stating that at the end IFFI was a win for all the "filmmakers and film lovers"CBFC Chairperson, Prasoon Joshi, who was honoured with the 'Indian film personality of the year' award at IFFI spoke about receiving the honour and said, "If I say that awards don't give any happiness then it would be a lie as it feels good to be recognised by people and peers. I would like to dedicate this award to Uttarakhand because I have taken a lot of inspiration from the rivers and mountains there; hence this award is for all those memories"As the festival concluded, he also talked about IFFI. "This has been a great year for youngsters and due to the 75 creative minds initiative we got an assurance that there is no scarcity of talent in our country and if opportunities are given then in the coming time we will witness great films from each corner of the nation," he said, adding, "It was a good start and I instinctively feel that the focus of IFFI should remain on youngsters."Films from five BRICS nations, i.e., Brazil, Russia, South Africa, China and India were also showcased through the BRICS Film Festival alongside IFFI.Speaking about it, Prasoon continued, "Giving importance to Brics was a great thing and when we will look at films through different windows and vantage points then the future of cinema will be bright."Founded in 1952, IFFI is one of the most significant film festivals in Asia that provides a genuine platform for exchanging ideas between young minds and established figures in film industries from around the world. The permanent destination of IFFI was made Goa in 2004 with initiative from former Chief Minister of Goa Manohar Parrikar. (ANI)