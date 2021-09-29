Unni Mukundan has some exciting projects coming up

Actor Unni Mukundan is playing a cop in Bhramam, directed by Ravi K Chandran with Prithviraj in the lead.

Bhramam is the Malayalam remake of the Hindi thriller Andhadhun and Unni is perhaps playing the character done by Manav Vij in the original.

Unni is playing key roles in two Mohanlal movies, Prithviraj’s Bro Daddy and Jeethu Joseph’s 12th Man.