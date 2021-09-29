Unni Mukundan has some exciting projects coming up

Actor Unni Mukundan is playing a cop in Bhramam, directed by Ravi K Chandran with Prithviraj in the lead.
Bhramam is the Malayalam remake of the Hindi thriller Andhadhun and Unni is perhaps playing the character done by Manav Vij in the original.
Unni is playing key roles in two Mohanlal movies, Prithviraj’s Bro Daddy and Jeethu Joseph’s 12th Man.
There are rumours that Unni will play the main role in a forthcoming Telugu movie, which will be directed by Ramesh Varma.
Unni has Meppadiyaan ready for release in Malayalam. The actor’s last release was the 2019 big-budget drama, Mamangam.