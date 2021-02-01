Unni Mukundan narrates a story of his friendship with Prithviraj

Unni Mukundan has joined Bhramam, directed by Ravi K Chandran, in which Prithviraj is the hero.
The two young heroes of Malayalam are sharing the screen for the first time.
Unni shared a picture of them together and narrated an incident from the past, saying how positive and helpful Prithviraj is.
“Years back when I had just started acting, we had a small get-together post a cricket match. I had joined the meet in an autorikshaw. Late night when everyone were leaving, Prithvi was the only one to have offered me a drive back home since I had no vehicle to ride back. I happily denied the gentleman’s gesture but did walk-off with a lot of happiness! You are still the same! Extremely positive and Helpful,” says Unni Mukundan.
For more stories click here: Kollywood l Malayalam l Bollywood l Telugu