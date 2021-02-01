  1. Sify.com
  4. Unni Mukundan narrates a story of his friendship with Prithviraj

Unni Mukundan narrates a story of his friendship with Prithviraj

Source :SIFY
Author :MOVIEBUZZ
Last Updated: Mon, Feb 1st, 2021, 11:53:30hrs
Unni Mukundan

Unni Mukundan has joined Bhramam, directed by Ravi K Chandran, in which Prithviraj is the hero.

The two young heroes of Malayalam are sharing the screen for the first time.

Unni shared a picture of them together and narrated an incident from the past, saying how positive and helpful Prithviraj is.

“Years back when I had just started acting, we had a small get-together post a cricket match. I had joined the meet in an autorikshaw. Late night when everyone were leaving, Prithvi was the only one to have offered me a drive back home since I had no vehicle to ride back. I happily denied the gentleman’s gesture but did walk-off with a lot of happiness! You are still the same! Extremely positive and Helpful,” says Unni Mukundan. 

