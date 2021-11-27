Unni Mukundan releases 'Meppadiyan' song at Sabarimala

Actor Unni Mukundan has expressed his happiness that he could visit the holy Sabarimala temple, after a gap due to the Covid pandemic restrictions.
The actor posted pictures of his visit to the temple, where he launched a devotional song that he has sung for his forthcoming movie, Meppadiyan. Unni is also the producer of the movie.
The song has been written by Vinayak Sasikumar and composed by Rahul Subramanian.
The song was launched by the thanthri in the presence of actor Rahul Madhav.
Meppadiyan is being directed by Vishnu Mohan. Neil D Cunha is the cinematographer.