Unni Mukundan sings for 'Ek Din'

Ek Din is a forthcoming Malayalam movie, directed by Viyaan Vishnu with Unni Mukundan in the lead.
The lyrical video of the song Vaa Vaa Kerivaada… from the movie, which has been sing by Unni Mukundan, has now been released.
Jose Franklin is the music director. Shibu G Suseelan is the producer of Ek Din.
Bablu Aju is the cinematographer. Arun Raghav is the editor.
Indrans, Sreekanth Murali, Devaki Rajendran and Kottayam Pradeep include the cast.
The shooting of the movie has been completed in Kochi and Mumbai. Viyaan Vishnu has directed some award winning short films.