Unni Mukundan teams up with Mohanlal in 'Bro Daddy' and 12th Man

Actor Unni Mukundan has joined Bro Daddy, directed by Prithviraj with Mohanlal as the hero. Unni is part of the team as they started shooting in Hyderabad.

Prithviraj and Kalyani Priyadarshan are also part of the main cast of Bro Daddy.

Interestingly, Unni is also part of Jeethu Joseph’s 12th Man, which will start soon. Mohanlal is the hero in 12th Man.