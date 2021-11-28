UP cops to get CPR training for providing timely aid

The personnel will be trained by medical experts, including head of cardiology department at the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS).

Lucknow, Nov 28 (IANS) The Lucknow police personnel will now receive training in cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to be able to save lives in the nick of time.

Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP), Piyush Mordia, who is the nodal head of the programme, said police personnel worldwide are trained for bystander resuscitation since they are best suited to provide immediate assistance in an emergency.

Experts who will conduct the training include head, department of cardiology at SGPGI, Dr Aditya Kapoor. He said nearly two million people in the country die suddenly at home or at public places due to "sudden cardiac arrest".

Head of cardiology department, King George's Medical University (KGMU), Dr S.K. Dwivedi along with iCARE (Cardiac Arrest Resuscitation for Everyone) will also train the policemen.

The DCP of every police zone in Lucknow has been asked to make a list of 500-1,000 personnel who would be given online training.

Initially, the idea of CPR training of policemen across the state was floated by Dr Kapoor and state Director General of Police (DGP) Mukul Goel last month.

--IANS

amita/dpb