UP 'fully upgraded' to deal with third wave

The chief minister has directed officials to make the facility of Genome Sequencing available in major medical institutions of Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Ghaziabad and SGPGIMS in Lucknow.

Having faced flak for Covid management during the second wave, the Yogi Adityanath government is taking no chances this time.

Lucknow, Jan 5 (IANS) With the third wave of the Corona having arrived, the Uttar Pradesh government has started upgrading its armour to deal with the pandemic.

"Genome sequencing is being done in many institutions of the state for accurate identification of Covid-19 variants. Seeing the rise in cases, it is necessary to increase the means of genome sequencing," he said.

Additional chief secretary (health) Amit Mohan Prasad said that the situation in all the districts is being closely monitored.

He also urged people not to panic unnecessarily over the situation and said that precaution is the best first aid measure, therefore, people should follow the mantra of SMS (sanitisation, mask and social distancing).

The state government has already activated Covid-19 help desk with immediate effect in all government, semi-government, private, trust, institutions, companies, educational institutions, offices, and industrial units of the state.

The Integrated Covid Command and Control Centre (ICCC) set up in all the districts of the state, have also been activated and regular meeting on the situation are being revived.

UP health minister Jai Pratap Singh said, "We had already upgraded our medical infrastructure during the first and second wave. The entire system had been put in place and we are now simply reactivating it."

District magistrates have been asked to ensure that there are sufficient Covid wards - in government as well as private hospitals - so that patients are not deprived of medical care in time.

"Oxygen plants are also active and ready to roll out in time," said the minister.

He further said that monitoring committees have played an effective role in the fight against the pandemic so far. By activating these, door-to-door vaccination status is being surveyed and the remaining people is being vaccinated.

Dr R K Mishra, senior medical practitioner who offers consultancy in a private hospital, meanwhile, said: "The true test of the effectiveness of the system will take place only when the situation arises. As of now, only about one per cent of the Omicron patients need hospitalization while the others are in home isolation. As things seem, we are prepared in terms of medical equipment, beds, oxygen etc."

Medical experts, who spoke on condition of anonymity, however, said that shortage of medical and para medical staff, especially in the rural interiors, remains a cause for concern.

"The community health centres and primary health centres in the rural pockets still face a shortage of doctors. Doctors should be immediately employed on ad hoc basis to deal with an emergency situation," said a retired government doctor.

